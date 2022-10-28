The Nation's Weather for Friday, October 28, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

An area of high pressure centered over northern New England

will sprawl southwestward enough to bring dry and sunny

conditions from the Northeast to the Midwest and interior

Southeast today. A storm brewing near Bermuda could evolve

into a tropical system. Regardless, the circulation around

that storm will raise seas and surf along the mid-Atlantic

and southern Atlantic coasts. Most areas from the Plains to

the Pacific coast will be dry and sunny as well. A storm

system will spread drenching rain and some severe weather

over Texas, before heading to Louisiana. While the rain will

be beneficial for the long-term drought, little impact is

likely on record low water levels along the Mississippi

River. Another storm is forecast to spread rain and

high-country snow into Washington and western Oregon.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 90 at Plant City, FL

National Low Thursday 1 at Daniel, WY

