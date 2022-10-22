The Nation's Weather for Saturday, October 22, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Clouds and rain will gather in a zone of tropical moisture

just off the southern Atlantic coast today. A tropical

rainstorm will evolve in this zone and head into coastal

areas of the Northeast states on Sunday. How far to the west

that rain spreads is questionable. Meanwhile, most areas

from New England to the Gulf coast, Great Plains and deserts

can expect a dry first half of the weekend with vast areas

of sunshine. Temperatures will surge to record-challenging

levels over the Central states as gusty winds kick up and

raise the risk of wildfires. A substantial storm will push

well inland in the Northwest with colder air, low-elevation

rain and accumulating mountain snow. This storm could bring

blizzard conditions to some areas of the northern High

Plains and violent thunderstorms farther to the east over

the northern Plains to close out the weekend.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 96 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Friday 14 at Antero Reservoir, CO

