The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a front slides to the east today, thunderstorms will

likely cover a broad area that extends from the Gulf Coast

to the interior Northeast. Storms will tend to be isolated

and most should stay below severe limits. However, locally

gusty winds and heavy rain cannot be ruled out. In the Upper

Midwest, especially Minnesota, evening storms may turn

severe. Hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes are all

possible. These storms will largely be fueled by a return of

well-above-average temperatures over the Central states.

Sizzling heat is forecast as far north as South Dakota and

southern Minnesota. In the Southwest, showers and

thunderstorms will expand northward with isolated flash

flooding. A sea breeze is forecast to keep portions of the

Pacific coast relatively cool.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 109 at Ontario, OR

National Low Monday 35 at Afton, WY

