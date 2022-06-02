The Nation's Weather for Thursday, June 2, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Hot and humid air will be squeezed to the Southeastern states, the western Gulf Coast and the mid-Atlantic region today. A cold front will extend from the interior Northeast to the Tennessee Valley and southern Plains with showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms can produce torrential downpours and flash flooding as well as damaging winds and hail. Cooler air will sprawl over the balance of the Central states, but not to the magnitude of recent weeks. Clouds and a few showers will be scattered from Washington to Montana, while much of the Southwest is expected to remain dry and sunny with building heat over the interior. Meanwhile, a tropical rainstorm will brew near Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and is forecast to travel toward Florida with a potential strike as a tropical depression or storm by this weekend. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 106 at Eloy, AZ National Low Wednesday 15 at Bodie State Park, CA _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather