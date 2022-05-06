The Nation's Weather for Friday, May 6, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A large and slow-moving storm will cause rain to expand from Illinois to much of Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey as well as parts of Wisconsin, Michigan, Missouri, Iowa, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey today. Enough rain can fall in some areas to lead to urban and small stream flooding. While dry air and some sunshine hold over the northern part of the Great Lakes and New England, locally severe thunderstorms are forecast to push across the Southeast states. Temperatures will climb over Texas as a heat wave gets underway. Meanwhile, clouds and a cool rain will sprawl over much of the Northwest as a series of late-season storms continue. Dry weather will hold in the Southwest as an elevated wildfire risk continues due to drought and gusty winds. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 105 at Ocotillo Wells, CA National Low Thursday 15 at Alamosa, CO _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather