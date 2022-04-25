The Nation's Weather for Monday, April 25, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A cold front extending from the Ohio Valley to Texas will continue to bring thunderstorms today. These thunderstorms, while not expected to be severe, could bring some heavy downpours and locally gusty winds. The storms that target the lower Ohio Valley to central Texas could bring enough rain to allow for flooding, especially following the rainfall from previous days. The wet weather will creep into western parts of Pennsylvania and New York later in the day. The remainder of the Northeast is expected to be dry, with New England and the mid-Atlantic coast likely to be much cooler. Chilly air will also linger across the northern Plains behind the front. The majority of the West will be dry and warm. A storm moving into the Pacific Northwest will bring some rain showers to the region. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 99 at Cotulla, TX National Low Sunday 8 at Bodie State Park, CA _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather