The Nation's Weather for Thursday, January 13, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Much of the nation will remain free from major storms today, but that is likely to change later this week and this weekend. A weak storm will spread spotty snow and slippery travel from parts of the Midwest to the interior Northeast. A storm with rain and thunderstorms will exit South Florida, but much of the rest of the Southern and Central states will be free of precipitation. A storm over central Canada is poised to lunge southward and spread heavy snow from the Heartland on Friday then a large part of the Appalachians this weekend. Significant snow and ice may occur over the interior Southeast as well. Meanwhile, the latest storm from the Pacific will not be as potent as storms from earlier this month. Still, Washington and part of Oregon can expect more drenching rain and heavy mountain snow. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 83 at Anaheim, CA National Low Wednesday -25 at Seboomook, ME