The Nation's Weather for Saturday, December 18, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm will travel northeast into cold air over northern

New England and upstate New York today. In this area, the

cold air is likely to hold on long enough for several inches

to a foot of snow to fall. From the Ohio Valley,

mid-Atlantic and southern New England regions to the central

and western Gulf Coast areas, rain and thunderstorms are in

store. The rain may be heavy enough to lead to urban

flooding in areas that were hit by deadly tornadoes last

Friday night. Between the snow and rain zone, several hours

of ice are forecast in parts of the central Appalachians to

interior southern New England. As warmth holds over the

Southeast, much of the North Central region will be

seasonable. As dry weather continues over much of the West,

a new storm will spread rain and snow into the Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 87 at Key West, FL

National Low Friday -17 at Mammoth Lakes, CA

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather