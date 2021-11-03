The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, November 3, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Today, a storm organizing across the South Central states will bring rain to Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Tennessee and Texas. Some thunder will occur across eastern Texas as chilly air moves in from San Antonio, Texas, to the Great Lakes. There can even be some rain and snow across parts of Colorado and western Kansas in the morning. Another storm is expected to move into the Northwest and produce rain and showers along the coast. Cold and breezy conditions will combine to create lake-effect showers across the Great Lakes and Northeast. The rest of the nation will be largely dry, with pleasant weather dominating both the Southwest and Southeast states. During the night, the storms in both the Northwest and South Central states will shift eastward. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 92 at Zapata, TX National Low Tuesday 5 at Burgess Junction, WY _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather