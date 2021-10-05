The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, October 5, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Rounds of showers and thunderstorms from a storm in the Ohio Valley are expected to impact much of the eastern third of the nation today. The heaviest storms will be centered in Alabama, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle and can cause flooding. Heavy thunderstorms can also impact parts of the Southwest, especially across Arizona as a storm moves through the region, bringing cooler air and the chance of flooding. Another storm is anticipated to bring showers to the Northwest, from far Northern California to Washington state as cool air moves in. Elsewhere across the nation will be generally dry, with warmth building in the northern Plains and pleasant weather persisting in the central and southern Plains. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 100 at Death Valley, CA National Low Monday 18 at Daniel, WY _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather