The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, September 21, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Humid air will expand across the Ohio Valley and

Southeastern states today as a frontal boundary rolls across

the region. Rain and thunderstorms will push eastward ahead

of the front. Some storms may be heavy and capable of

producing flooding. Storms will move over the Southeast as

tropical moisture continues to flow inland. Windy conditions

will develop across the Plains, and it will be cooler than

recent days. Some locations will have temperature shifts 10

to 30 degrees lower than the previous day. Dry conditions

are expected across much of the West. Heat will continue to

build over California, Nevada and southern Arizona. Pleasant

conditions are expected for Utah, Colorado, northern New

Mexico and western Kansas.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 107 at Zapata, TX

National Low Monday 18 at Bodie State Park, CA

