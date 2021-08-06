The Nation's Weather for Friday, August 6, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As more typical August warmth and humidity return to the Midwest, Northeast and interior South, showers and locally drenching thunderstorms will tend to persist along the Gulf and Carolina coasts today. Isolated incidents of flash flooding cannot be ruled out. Farther north, a pocket of heavy, gusty thunderstorms is foreseen from Wisconsin and northern Illinois to Michigan. Farther west, another batch of thunderstorms is anticipated from Montana to Wyoming and western South Dakota. Most of these storms will bring little rain but can produce gusty winds that may ignite new or stir existing wildfires. Meanwhile, cooler air will press inland over the Northwest with a stiff breeze. Rain is forecast to fall for the first time in weeks and cool the coastal areas of Washington and northern Oregon. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 122 at Death Valley, CA National Low Thursday 34 at Leadville, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather