NATIONAL SUMMARY

An area of cooler and less humid air will expand over part

of the North Central states today. As the leading edge of

this cooler air moves along, severe thunderstorms are

forecast to fire from Missouri through the Ohio Valley and

onto parts of the central Appalachians and coastal

Northeast. Severe storms from last night's complex near the

Great Lakes may reach into Virginia later in the day. A few

more slow-moving storms will erupt in the hot, humid air

over the Southeastern states. Hot air will persist over the

central and southern Plains. More storms are in store for

the interior Southwest, which can aggravate existing and

create additional flash flooding incidents. A few storms

with little rain and lightning strikes can erupt in the heat

in the Northwest. These may lead to new fires.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 119 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Wednesday 37 at Truckee, CA

