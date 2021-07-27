The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, July 27, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A pair of very weak tropical systems, one along the southern

Atlantic coast and another approaching the Texas coast, will

be responsible for locally drenching thunderstorms in those

areas today. Farther inland over the South, a mosaic of

locally drenching storms will continue to occur near an old

frontal boundary. Farther north, the combination of a storm

and a cool front will spread showers and thunderstorms from

the Great Lakes to the interior Northeast. Locally severe

storms may erupt later in the day over parts of the northern

Plains and the Upper Midwest on the tail end of the front

and on the rim of hot air farther south over the Plains.

While fewer storms compared to recent days will dampen the

Southwest, there can still be localized flash flooding.

Mainly dry storms will wander into the Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 105 at El Centro, CA

National Low Monday 37 at West Yellowstone, MT

