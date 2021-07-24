The Nation's Weather for Saturday, July 24, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A southward wedge of dry air is forecast to keep most storms away from New England, the mid-Atlantic and part of the southern Atlantic coast today. However, a budding tropical system over the Gulf Stream is expected to spin drenching showers and gusty thunderstorms across part of the Florida Peninsula. Lingering humid air will lead to more slow-moving and drenching storms over the central Gulf Coast states. Farther north, a storm system will bring locally severe weather with strong gusty winds to the Great Lakes region. Farther west, much of the Plains states can expect dry weather and sunshine, but smoke from wildfires in the West can dim and block the sun which can lead to poor air quality in northern areas. As the North American monsoon continues, flash flooding problems will continue in the Southwest. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 118 at Death Valley, CA National Low Friday 34 at Meacham, OR _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather