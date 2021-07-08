The Nation's Weather for Thursday, July 8, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Elsa is forecast to accelerate northeastward through the Carolinas and across southeastern Virginia with a period of heavy rain, gusty winds and severe thunderstorms today. A few of the thunderstorms may spawn tornadoes. Incidents of flooding and power outages are anticipated along Elsa's path as it continues through the coastal Northeast tonight and Friday. Heavy, gusty thunderstorms into this evening from the Ohio Valley to northern New England will not be associated with Elsa. Likewise, flooding downpours in Texas were associated with a non-tropical storm but are forecast to linger into Friday. As a few storms are predicted to bubble up over the northern Plains, much of the West will remain dry and sunny with building heat. More record highs are likely to fall in this latest heat wave. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 125 at Death Valley, CA National Low Wednesday 37 at Walden, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather