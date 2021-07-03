The Nation's Weather for Saturday, July 3, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Chilly air at the middle layer of the atmosphere will translate to cool weather at the surface with spotty showers and thundershowers in the Northeast today. As heat builds over the North Central states, most places can expect a dry day. Downpours by way of thunderstorms are predicted from the southern Atlantic coast to the Gulf coast and southern portion of the Great Plains. Localized flash flooding is likely due to the slow-moving nature of the storms. Much of the West is forecast to remain dry, sunny and hot. Due to moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf of California, spotty late-day storms are in store. The wildfire risk will continue through the weekend. Meanwhile, Elsa is expected to race westward across the north-central Caribbean and approach Hispaniola. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 119 at Death Valley, CA National Low Friday 35 at Wolcott, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather