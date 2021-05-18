The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, May 18, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Much of the eastern third of the nation will trend warmer today and through the rest of the week as high pressure builds at most levels of the atmosphere. Most of the eastern quarter of the nation will be dry today, except for spotty showers in eastern Florida and northern New England. Wet and stormy conditions are forecast to continue in much of the Central states. The rain can be heavy enough to cause flooding and storms in the southern zone and will carry the risk of severe weather. Dry conditions will hold over the northern tier of the Central states. As sunshine and warmth hold in the Southwest, colder air and showers will begin to eye the Northwest. As the week progresses, a major snowfall is forecast for parts of the northern Rockies. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 103 at Death Valley, CA National Low Monday 25 at Sunset Crater, AZ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather