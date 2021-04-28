The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

June-like warmth will hold on over the South Central and

Southeast states and is forecast to build into much of the

Northeast today. Widespread highs in the 80s F are in store.

On the edge of the warmth, a swath of showers and heavy,

gusty and even severe thunderstorms are anticipated from

Texas and Oklahoma to New York state and New England. Some

of the storms will bring high winds, hail and flash

flooding. A small number have the potential to produce a

tornado as well. As a puddle of cool air settles southward,

rain and mountain snow showers are forecast for the interior

Southwest ahead of building heat later this week. Much of

the rest of the West will have dry weather, and dry

conditions are expected to remain in much of the Southeast.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 101 at Zapata, TX

National Low Tuesday 12 at Bridgeport, CA

