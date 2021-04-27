The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, April 27, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A large temperature contrast will be in place across the country today, with cool conditions expected over the interior West, while very warm air dominates much of the Central and Eastern states. Temperatures in the 70s and 80s will be 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for late April from the mid-Mississippi Valley to the lower Great Lakes and mid-Atlantic. Stormy weather is forecast to break out where these different air masses collide. A zone of severe storms with flooding downpours is expected to set up over the southern Plains, while showers and thunderstorms ride along the northern rim of warmth from South Dakota and Nebraska to Michigan. Showers of rain and snow will erupt amid the cool air across the interior West. The Pacific coast will dry out after several wet days. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 97 at Zapata, TX National Low Monday 14 at Truckee, CA _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather