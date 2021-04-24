The Nation's Weather for Saturday, April 24, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A potent storm is expected to produce severe thunderstorms

across the Southeast today, bringing torrential downpours,

large hail, damaging wind gusts and even a tornado with it.

These storms may also cause flash flooding. Rain will also

spread north into the Ohio Valley, accompanied by cooler

air. Showers will dot the Great Lakes. Another storm is

forecast to move into the Pacific Northwest, bringing colder

air and producing showers as well as coastal rain. Dry, warm

and breezy conditions will merge into western Texas to

increase the risk of wildfires. Much of the nation will

remain dry, with warmer conditions across the Northeast and

increasing wind in the Southwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 100 at Zapata, TX

National Low Friday 1 at Fraser, CO

