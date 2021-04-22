The Nation's Weather for Thursday, April 22, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY In the wake of the recent storm that brought snow, rain and severe thunderstorms to the Northeast, snow showers will linger from the Great Lakes to northern New England today. More freezing temperatures are forecast for the Northeast and the Midwest tonight with some frost over the interior Southeast as well. Much of Florida will be dry in the wake of recent wet weather. A new storm will produce low-elevation rain showers and mountain snow showers over the interior Southwest and the central and southern Plains. A few thunderstorms may erupt late in the day over the southern High Plains. Farther north, a new push of cold air will allow rain and snow to move southward into Montana and northern Idaho. Much of the rest of the West will be dry. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 93 at Death Valley, CA National Low Wednesday -8 at Burgess Junction, WY _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather