The Nation's Weather for Monday, April 19, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A strong cold front will continue to progress south through

the center of the country today. The cold front will not

only bring temperatures that are 10-20 degrees below

average, but also a large swath of snow stretching from

Montana to Colorado. Some higher-elevation areas in the

Rocky Mountains will likely have 6-12 inches of snow through

tonight. Meanwhile, spotty showers will continue across

portions of the Northeast. There will be some rain along the

coastline of the Carolinas as a weak storm moves away from

land. A stalled front will remain parked over central

Florida, continuing to induce showers and thunderstorms

across a good portion of the sunshine state. The West Coast

will remain dry and very warm as the high pressure persists

over the region.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 94 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 1 at Leadville, CO

