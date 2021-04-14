The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The gloomy weather pattern in the Northeast will continue

today as another storm system moves into the region. With

very little moisture, this storm is expected to produce

spotty showers from Vermont and New Hampshire to the Great

Lakes. Areas of rain and thunderstorms will extend from the

mid-Atlantic to the lower Mississippi Valley and the

southern Plains. Torrential rainfall can develop across

Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, which can drastically

reduce visibility and cause areas of flash flooding into the

evening. On the back side of the storm, chilly air will

continue to invade the Midwest. Meanwhile, a storm spinning

over the West will bring another round of snow to the

Rockies, with snowfall totals reaching up to a foot in the

highest elevations.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 99 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday 5 at Daniel, WY

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather