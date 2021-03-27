The Nation's Weather for Saturday, March 27, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Following areas of rain, thunderstorms and strong winds on

Friday, much of the Northeast can expect a dry and tranquil

day today. Snow that started the day in northern New England

is forecast to depart early. Farther south, the risk of

severe thunderstorms, including isolated tornadoes, is

expected to increase, especially in the lower Mississippi

and Tennessee valleys. All facets of severe weather can

occur with the greatest risk likely during the afternoon and

evening. Farther north, a storm is expected to bring a batch

of rain to the Midwest with snow on its northwestern flank.

Most areas from the Plains to the Pacific coast can expect a

dry day and sunshine. Showers will likely diminish in parts

of New Mexico. Warmth is forecast to build over the

Southwest on Sunday.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 94 at Zapata, TX

National Low Friday 5 at Antero Reservoir, CO

