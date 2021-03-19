The Nation's Weather for Friday, March 19, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The same storm responsible for multiple days of severe

weather, including tornadoes over the Southern states, will

move off the East coast today. Rain is forecast to linger

for a time in the Carolinas and Virginia, while a narrow

stripe of snow is expected to extend from southern New

England to parts of the central and southern Appalachians

for a brief period. Aside from showers and thunderstorms in

South Florida, much of the rest of the eastern two-thirds

of the nation can expect dry weather. Cool air will sprawl

over the Midwest as temperatures begin to rebound over the

interior Southwest. A storm from the Pacific is expected to

push slowly inland over the West with areas of rain and

mountain snow from Washington to Central California, Nevada,

Idaho and western Montana.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 91 at Titusville, FL

National Low Thursday -2 at Gould, CO

