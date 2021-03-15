The Nation's Weather for Monday, March 15, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY An area of high pressure building into the Northeast today will keep chilly conditions around across the region despite plenty of sunshine. Largely dry weather is expected across the East Coast. Meanwhile, the same storm that brought feet of snow to the High Plains will move into the Midwest and produce heavy snow from South Dakota to Wisconsin and Illinois. A quick accumulation of snow can lead to travel disruptions across these areas. On the southern side of the storm, rain and thunderstorms are forecast across the Ohio, Tennessee and Mississippi valleys. While the main threat will be flash flooding, any thunderstorms that develop can become locally severe. Any snow lingering over the Rockies will come to an end throughout the day, while another storm can produce showers and mountain snow in the West. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 88 at Jacksonville, FL National Low Sunday -13 at West Yellowstone, MT _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather