The Nation's Weather for Thursday, February 4, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY The Northeast will have a dry day to continue to dig out from the recent nor'easter today. Snow is expected to fall in Minnesota, while morning ice will change to snow in Wisconsin. Mixed precipitation will also change to snow in Iowa. Rain and snow will fall in northern Illinois and northern Indiana, with rain in the southern portions of those states. Along the trailing cold front, showers will dampen Missouri and Arkansas. Elsewhere, a few flurries will fly over the Wyoming and Colorado Rockies. A weak system can bring some coastal rain and mountain snow to Washington state. Much of the rest of the nation is forecast to be dry. The coldest air of the winter so far will begin to pour into North Dakota, with highs remaining in the single digits in some locations. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 88 at El Centro, CA National Low Wednesday -8 at Land O' Lakes, WI _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather