The Nation's Weather for Monday, February 1, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A nor'easter will produce a swath of heavy snow in portions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York state, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and southern New England today. Mixed precipitation along the immediate mid-Atlantic and New England coasts for a time is forecast to change to snow as cold winds increase. Rain showers will taper off in eastern North Carolina as snow diminishes farther west in the state. Showers and thunderstorms will exit southeastern Florida. Intermittent snow is in store for Ohio, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Michigan as much of the balance of the Central states will be dry. Dry weather is expected for the Rockies and much of the Southwest. However, a storm will bring drenching rain and heavy mountain snow from western Washington to Northern California. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 84 at Zapata, TX National Low Sunday -23 at Clayton Lake, ME _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather