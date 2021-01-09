The Nation's Weather for Saturday, January 9, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a storm moves off the Atlantic coast, clouds are forecast

to disperse over much of the eastern third of the nation

today. In fact, most areas from the Atlantic coast through

the Mississippi Valley can expect dry weather and at least

some sunshine. A storm that weakened upon moving inland from

the Northwest on Friday will still manage to spread areas of

snow and flurries southward through the Rockies and High

Plains. As this storm turns eastward later this weekend, an

area of heavy snow will develop from New Mexico to parts of

Texas. Rain showers are expected to gather over South Texas

as an early sign of the storm's approach. Most areas along

the Pacific coast will have dry weather. Clouds may break

in the coastal Northwest, ahead of another dose of rain and

mountain snow later tonight into Sunday.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 81 at Woodland Hills, CA

National Low Friday -15 at Crested Butte, CO

