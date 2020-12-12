The Nation's Weather for Saturday, December 12, 2020 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A storm system that began taking shape over the Plains on Friday will continue to track toward the Great Lakes region today. This storm will bring areas of rain, some heavy, to Illinois, Indiana, southern Michigan and Ohio before moving into Canada overnight. On the northern side of the storm, several inches of snow is expected across Iowa, Wisconsin and northern Michigan, which can cause travels delays. Conditions will improve overnight as the storm moves away. Meanwhile, winds generally out of the south will keep high temperatures in much of the East above normal for the beginning of December. In the West, the next storm system tracking through the region can produce snow in the higher elevations from California to Wyoming and Colorado. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 87 at Weslaco, TX National Low Friday -5 at Stanley, ID _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather