The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, November 23, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm system will bring messy weather to much of the
northeastern United States today. Downpours will target New
England for much of the day, while periods of rain taper off
in the afternoon across New York, Pennsylvania and New
Jersey. Aside from some early morning showers along the
mid-Atlantic coast, much of the rest of the eastern half of
the country will be dry. High pressure will pull cold,
Canadian air down through the Ohio Valley. Showers and windy
conditions will develop across portions of the Plains as a
storm system begins to take shape. Another storm system will
slam into the Northwest and trigger low-elevation showers
and high-elevation snow. Chilly air will spread south and
reach portions of the Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 88 at Tucson, AZ
National Low Sunday -19 at Daniel, WY
_____
