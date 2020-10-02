The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, October 2, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A reinforcing dose of chilly air will advance across the
Great Lakes region today. As this happens, the action of
chilly air passing over the warm waters of the lakes will
set off more clouds, showers, thunderstorms and even a few
waterspouts. Along the leading edge of the cooler air, rain
will soak upstate New York and New England. Most areas from
the mid-Atlantic coast to the Southeast and South Central
states will be dry. Downpours are forecast to linger over
South Florida and erupt over parts of the Dakotas. As most
areas east of the Rockies stay cool, very warm to hot
conditions will hold on from the Rockies to the West coast
with sunshine. As wildfires continue, smoke will fill the
sky in some locations and lead to poor air quality.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 113 at Thermal, CA
National Low Thursday 17 at Walden, CO
