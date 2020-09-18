The Nation's Weather
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Sally will accelerate off the North Carolina coast en route
to the North Atlantic today. However, even as rain abruptly
ends in the Southeast, the risk of river flooding will
continue as runoff from small streams works into larger and
larger tributaries. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast
to dot the Florida Peninsula and erupt over South Texas. The
Texas downpours are a sign of a brewing tropical system in
the western Gulf of Mexico. A large batch of dry and frosty
air will expand from the Midwest to the Northeast, where it
may linger for days. Meanwhile, warmth and sunshine will
remain over the Southwest. As areas of smoke and wildfires
continue in the West, some relief from lower temperatures,
dampness and showers for the Northwest. Gusty winds ahead of
the storm can lead to erratic wildfire behavior.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 113 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Thursday 23 at International Falls, MN
