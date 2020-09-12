The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, September 12, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Lingering warmth and tropical moisture will lead to showers

and thunderstorms over much of the Southeast states today.

Some of the rain can be heavy at an isolated level. An area

of disturbed weather may brew as a tropical system over the

eastern Gulf of Mexico. As dry and cool conditions hold over

the Northeast, a swath of rain and heavier thunderstorms is

forecast to advance eastward across the North Central states

and the middle part of the Mississippi Valley. Most areas

from the High Plains to the Pacific coast will be dry. Fire

conditions with vast areas of smoke will persist west of the

Rockies. Outside of immediate wildfire locations, the smoke

can be thick enough to impact visibility and respiratory

health. Some cooler air will filter in from the Pacific

along the immediate West Coast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 100 at Palm Springs, CA

National Low Friday 15 at Daniel, WY

