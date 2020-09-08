The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, September 8, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Warm and humid conditions are expected across the Northeast
and Southeast today as an area of high pressure keeps its
hold over the regions. A tropical disturbance to the south
of Bermuda may bring an uptick in downpours and rough surf
to the Southeast coast. Meanwhile, a potent storm system
will be sinking south across the center of the country. A
swath of rain and storms with localized flash flooding is
forecast from the southern Plains to the upper Great Lakes.
Accumulating snow is likely to fall across the central
Rockies and High Plains with gusty winds whipping through
the entire region. This includes states along the Pacific
coast, but a lack of moisture will increase the fire danger
across the region.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 117 at Needles, CA
National Low Monday 26 at Daniel, WY
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather