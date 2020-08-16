The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, August 16, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Showers and thunderstorms will persist for portions of the
Southeast and mid-Atlantic today as a low pressure system
pushes off the coast of North Carolina. A small area of
heavy rain and storms will continue over eastern Virginia. A
few showers will dot locations from Maryland to New York, as
increased moisture lingers in the area. A cold front will
stretch from Michigan to northwestern Alabama, and spark
showers and thunderstorms for those areas. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms will erupt in the late-afternoon hours
across portions of Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Oklahoma
and Texas. Locally damaging wind gusts are possible in the
strongest storms. A massive heat wave that reaches almost
every Western state will persist as high temperatures trend
15-30 degrees Fahrenheit above normal.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 126 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 28 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather