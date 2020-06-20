The Nation's Weather

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Scorching heat will once again bake much of New England

today, with record highs challenged in some spots.

Meanwhile, afternoon thunderstorms will rumble from New York

through the Carolinas. These will be slow-moving

gully-washers that can lead to localized flash flooding.

Thunderstorms will also erupt in the central part of the

nation. A few storms can be severe across parts of the

Plains and Midwest, all the way from Wisconsin to Texas. A

disturbance will bring some showers to parts of the Pacific

Northwest and far northern Rockies. Heat will begin to build

in the Southwest and Great Basin; however, the immediate

coast in California will remain comfortably cool with a

marine layer in place.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 112 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Friday 27 at Stanley, ID

