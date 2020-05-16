The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, May 16, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A budding tropical system near Florida is expected to stir

rough surf at the Southeast beaches today. Most of the

heaviest rain will be offshore, but a few showers and

thunderstorms can dampen the Florida Peninsula. Otherwise,

the weekend will start on a dry note across most of the

East. The exception will be in the lower mid-Atlantic

states, where showers and thunderstorms will rumble. A

stormier day will unfold across the nation's midsection as a

storm delivers a cool rain to the northern Plains with

showers and thunderstorms set to rumble from the central

Plains to eastern Texas and Louisiana. The heaviest

thunderstorms can trigger flash flooding in eastern Texas.

Meanwhile, dry and warmer weather will span the Southwest as

a new round of rain pushes into the Pacific Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 102 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Friday 17 at Bodie State Park, CA

