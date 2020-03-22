The Nation's Weather

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm will move from the southern Plains to the Tennessee

Valley today, spreading rain and thunderstorms from Kansas

and Texas to the southern Appalachians by the end of the

day. Some of the rain could be heavy enough to bring

localized cases of flooding, especially in the afternoon.

Cooler air in place across the northern tier of the country

will allow some precipitation from northern Missouri and

Iowa to southern Michigan to fall as snow. Despite being

spring, this snow may accumulate, especially on grassy

surfaces. Meanwhile, a wave of wet weather will spread light

snow showers across Montana and Wyoming. The Pacific

Northwest will be dry, but a storm off the coast of Southern

California will bring rain from San Francisco to Los

Angeles.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 91 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Saturday -19 at Ely, MN

