The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A pocket of dry air will settle over the Northeast today as

high pressure moves off the New Jersey coast. A weak but

large storm is forecast to spread rain over a large part of

the Midwest. Heavy, gusty and locally severe thunderstorms

are in store for the Interstate 20 corridor of the South

with the biggest storms likely over the southern Plains.

Snow will fall over the northern tier of the Central states.

Farther west, dry weather is in store for much of the High

Plains, but the storm responsible for feet of snow in the

Sierra Nevada recently will push inland over the West. Areas

of rain and mountain snow are in store from California to

the western parts of Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico. The

northwestern corner of the nation will be dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 95 at Falfurrias, TX

National Low Tuesday -14 at Rudyard, MT

