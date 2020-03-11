The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A cooler day is in store for the coastal Northeast as a

bubble of high pressure from the Pacific settles in today. A

batch of rain and snow showers will push across the central

Great Lakes. A stalled front will allow disturbances with

clouds, rain and thunderstorms to move from the southern

Plains to the Tennessee Valley and southern Appalachians.

Showers are in store for southeastern Florida. Much of the

central and northern Plains can expect dry weather.

Meanwhile, a slow-moving storm will continue to spread

drenching rain slowly eastward across the Southwest states.

Rain will taper to showers over Southern California. Much of

the Northwest will be dry and mild ahead of a blast of

Arctic air and snow forecast for this weekend.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 85 at Falfurrias, TX

National Low Tuesday 3 at Flag Island, MN

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather