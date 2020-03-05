The Nation's Weather

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A potent storm will produce more drenching rain in part of

the South today. The heaviest rain and greatest risk of

flooding will extend from northern Alabama to northern

Georgia, South Carolina and southern North Carolina. Severe

storms, including the risk of tornadoes, will exist from

northern Florida to southern Georgia. Farther north, an

Alberta clipper storm will produce snow showers over the

Upper Midwest with rain showers around the central Great

Lakes. Dry weather will hold on over the Northeast ahead of

rain and snow showers on Friday. Much of the area from the

Mississippi Valley to the Plains, Rockies, Great Basin and

Pacific coast can expect dry weather. Rain is forecast to

approach coastal Washington late in the day and at night.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 92 at Sebring, FL

National Low Wednesday -10 at Crested Butte, CO

