The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, February 4, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A series of storms will move along a slowly advancing push

of cold air in the Central and Northeastern states today.

Areas of rain are forecast from the middle part of the

Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley, central Appalachians

and southern New England. Severe weather is anticipated in

parts of the lower Mississippi Valley. Meanwhile, snow will

fall from the southern Rockies to the central Plains with

pockets of ice from eastern Kansas to northern New York

state and New England. The Southeast will remain quite warm

with sunshine. Areas from the Upper Midwest and northern

Plains to the Rockies and Pacific coast will be cold. The

core of the cold air will settle over the Rockies and High

Plains. A new storm is forecast to approach coastal

Washington with rain and mountain snow.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 80 at Robstown, TX

National Low Monday -8 at Gunnison, CO

