The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, January 28, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A weak disturbance and push of chilly air will produce

clouds and flurries around the Great Lakes and interior

Northeast today. Showers will exit South Florida while the

rest of the eastern third of the nation can expect a dry

day. As rain falls over part of the southern Plains, some

snow will blanket areas just east of the Rockies. A pocket

of flurries is also forecast to push across the northern

Plains. Much of the Rockies and Southwest can expect dry

weather with sunshine. Winds will kick up over parts of

Southern California later in the day. A series of storms

will continue to pester the Northwest with low-elevation

rain and mountain snow. The repeating nature of the rain can

lead to flooding and mudslides while the repeating snow and

shifting snow levels can increase the avalanche risk.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 88 at Zapata, TX

National Low Monday 3 at Waverly, CO

