The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, January 21, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Much of the eastern half of the nation will be dry, sunny

and cold today. A few narrow bands of lake-effect snow are

forecast to persist near the eastern Great Lakes. Clouds and

spotty showers, along with gusty winds, are likely to graze

the Florida Atlantic coast. Clouds are forecast to increase

over the Plains, ahead of a weak storm with some rain and

snow for New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Colorado and western

Texas. Snow showers are forecast for the northern Rockies.

Much of Southern California and Nevada can expect a dry day.

The latest storm from the Pacific Ocean will send moisture

and milder air inland over the Northwest with coastal rain

and mountain snow. The change in temperature can increase

the risk of avalanches over the mountains.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 78 at Hollywood, FL

National Low Monday -30 at International Falls, MN

