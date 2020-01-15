The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, January 15, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A weak storm with snow and flurries will move away from

northern New England today. Much of the rest of the

Northeast can expect a dry day as high pressure settles into

the area. A somewhat more potent storm will move eastward

across the Midwest. This storm will bring light to moderate

snow to the Great Lakes region with rain showers farther

south over the Ohio Valley. Areas of rain and heavy, gusty

thunderstorms are forecast for the lower Mississippi Valley

and part of the Southeast. Warm and dry conditions will hold

over Florida and part of the Deep South while colder air

pushes southward over the Plains. Most areas from the Plains

to the Rockies and Southwest can expect a dry day.

Meanwhile, a new storm will move into the Northwest. Snow is

in store for much of Washington and part of northwestern

Oregon with rain farther south in western Oregon.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 92 at Falfurrias, TX

National Low Tuesday -24 at Scobey, MT

