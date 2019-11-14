The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, November 14, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As a storm passes by to the north across Canada, a batch of
flurries and spotty snow will move from the Great Lakes to
the interior Northeast today. Accumulations in most areas
will be light, but even a coating of snow can create
slippery travel. Most areas from coastal New England to the
interior South, western Great Lakes and Great Plains can
expect dry weather and at least partial sunshine. However, a
storm will gather clouds and drenching rain in the Deep
South. That storm is forecast to evolve into a nor'easter
with strong winds, rough surf and rain along part of the
Atlantic coast this weekend. Much of the West can expect dry
and sunny conditions to continue. While cold air is expected
to remain in the eastern two-thirds of the nation, the air
will stay mild to warm west of the Rockies.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 87 at Hollywood, FL
National Low Wednesday -10 at Doe Lake, MI
