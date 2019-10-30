The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, October 30, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A strong storm system will begin to take shape across the

Southern states today. This will spread drenching rain and

some thunderstorms from southern and eastern Texas into the

Southeast, central Appalachians and Ohio Valley. Rain will

also move into the Great Lakes. Snow will shift from the

central Rockies through the central Plains into parts of

the Midwest by day's end. Most of the Northeast and

mid-Atlantic will be mild and mainly dry. However, a few

showers and patches of drizzle will dampen New England. A

few showers and thunderstorms will dot the eastern Carolinas

into Florida. The northern Plains and the West will be dry

and cold. Strong winds and an extreme fire threat will

continue across California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 94 at Zapata, TX

National Low Tuesday -12 at Huntley, MT

