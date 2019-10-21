The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, October 21, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A potent storm will traverse the center of the country

today. The center of the storm will bring waves of heavy

rain across the Upper Midwest to the Great Lakes. Downpours

can be heavy enough to bring localized flooding. Behind the

system, cold air will drop down into the Northern Plains

bringing a winterlike chill. On the southern side of the

storm, a cold front will sweep through the southern

Mississippi River Valley, bringing rain and thunderstorms.

In addition to heavy rain which can cause flooding, storms

may be strong enough to produce gusty winds, including in

eastern Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and eastern Arkansas.

A high will keep it dry along the Eastern Seaboard, while

rain and snow showers stretch from Washington to northeast

Colorado.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 98 at Cotulla, TX

National Low Sunday 10 at Dakota Hill, CO

